Southern New England is cleaning up from the first accumulating snow of the season for many. Early morning reports are indicating 2-4″ for much of RI, including the East Bay and West Bay, with less from Jamestown and Newport to New Bedford. A coating to 1″ fell in those areas. Highest local totals were in NW RI where amounts ranged from 4-5.5″.

Skies turn mostly sunny for this afternoon, with blustery and colder than normal temperatures. Highs only reach the mid to upper 30s with gusty north winds adding to the chilly feel.

North winds will be sustained around 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. This will keep “wind chills” in the teens this morning and 20s this afternoon.

Skies stay clear tonight with very cold overnight lows expected.

This will be one of the coldest night’s of the season so far, with some areas falling to the ‘teens by dawn.

Tuesday will be chilly and dry with breezy winds and abundant sun.