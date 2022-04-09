WEATHER ALERT: Scattered showers and strong t’storms will move through our area this afternoon. People at any outdoor activities should monitor the weather closely. T’storm threat will be with us into the early evening, then scattered showers should wind down.

Another round of showers/t'storms coming through NW RI. Hail and lightning are the primary threats in addition to heavy rain and some gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/XZo2ZhAlxw — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) April 9, 2022

It won’t be raining all afternoon. In fact, there will be many hours of dry weather. These showers and t’storms will continue to rotate through the region off/on through the afternoon, however.

Remember, if you hear thunder, go indoors to a safe place.

Through the evening, as we the day’s heating diminishes showers will weaken, but certainly a lingering shower or two possible. The thunderstorm threat should be gone by around 7PM.

Lows tonight will be around 38 with some partial clearing and wind shift into the northwest.

Sunday will feature more in the way of sunshine, but we certainly can’t rule out a passing shower. The best chance for any showers would be over eastern Massachusetts.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo