Weather Alert: Showers End this Morning, Turning Windy

Good morning. Overnight and early morning rain and snow showers will taper off through the morning commute. With temperatures above freezing, roadways are staying wet and no significant problems are expected for the AM commute.

Skies will turn partly sunny and winds will start to pick up by late morning. That brings us to our “weather alert”. It’s for a high Wind Advisory that is in effect from 10 AM this morning until 1 AM Friday. Northwest winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph and some gusts 40-50 mph are possible. Winds of that strength could lead to isolated wind damage and power outages.

Temperatures will average out to be warmer than normal today–with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The strong winds are going to transport in much colder air and temperatures will quickly drop through the evening and night.

Wind chills will turn frigid, too, with early morning wind chills near 0F Friday, and little improvement through the day. Brrr!

The cold air will be in place at the start of the weekend. Saturday morning will be dry, but a winter storm will cross New England Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

It will initially be cold enough for snow, but the storm track still supports a change to sleet and rain here in southern New England Saturday evening and night. A small accumulation is possible before the change to rain/sleet.

Any precipitation looks to end late Saturday night or early Sunday morning,with dry conditions most of Sunday.