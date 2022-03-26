A few showers and maybe an isolated t’storm are possible this evening. Any t’storms could bring some small hail and gusty winds in addition to lightning and rain.

Temperatures this evening will fall back thruogh the 40s.

Skies should dry up after midnight, and we’ll start our Sunday with sunshine and chilly temperatures.

Clouds should billow up once again, however, and the afternoon will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a sprinkle or two.

It’ll be a little cooler on Sunday with temperatures reaching only the upper 40s. With a gusty westerly wind, it’ll feel cooler than that.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo