Early wakeup call for many Southern New Englanders this morning! Showers and some t’storms will linger for awhile this morning, then we’ll get a bit of a break before more storms fire up this afternoon/evening. So, it won’t be raining all day, but today will likely be the most unsettled of the three long holiday weekend days.

It’ll be very humid today with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. With a little bit of sun and a cold front working through the Northeast, showers and t’storms will be firing up.

Showers are possible all day, really, but the best chances are in the morning and then again late afternoon/early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, large hail and lightning. Be sure you are weather aware today!

That cold front, which will introduce less humid air into our area, will push through overnight tonight.

…and that will set us up for a beautiful Sunday!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo