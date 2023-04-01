Good morning! We’ve got a very busy weather day today. Rain and wind, then a break…then showers and possibly strong to severe t’storms this evening. A lot to go over!

Also, we have a Dense Fog Advisory for inland areas this morning. Visibility could be poor while driving, so please drive extra carefully.

We’ll see rain overspread the area this morning.

Some of that rain could fall heavily at times. Rainfall totals could be a half inch to an inch in spots today.

Rain showers will continue through the morning into the early afternoon. During the late morning and early afternoon, southwesterly winds could gust 30-45mph.

Some clearing is expected this afternoon as the rain shifts to our east.

Temperatures will jump into the upper 50s to around 60 this afternoon!

We’ll have that break in the action into the evening before a line of showers and t’storms approaches. The timing on this line is between 8PM and 11PM for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

The Storm Prediction Center has flagged our area as having a marginal to slight risk of severe storms this evening. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning and hail are all possible this evening, but the best chance would be north and west of Providence.

Sunday will be much better; although windy and cooler.

Highs Sunday afternoon will be around 50.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo