Prepare for a possible difficult afternoon and evening of travel on Monday as snow could be falling across the area.

Any light snow and rain out there today will be turning to all rain this evening as the temperatures above our heads warm.

That rain will turn back to snow on Monday and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Providence. More on those snow chances in a bit.

Tonight, expect rain to become heavy at times. A half inch to 1.5″ is possible overnight into early Monday.

Rain is possible all the way up into Southern New Hampshire tonight.

For Monday morning, expect the steady rain to be gone, but rain showers and drizzle will likely remain.

Then, it starts to get colder. From northwest to southeast late morning into early afternoon, the rain will flip to snow.

So, prepare your day to end with snow. In fact the afternoon trek home from school and work could be tricky one…especially north and west of Providence where the snow could be falling heavily at times.

That snow will continue through the Monday evening commute…really snarling things up.

Expect most of the snow to be winding down by 8pm Monday, then skies clear overnight.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo