Weather Alert: Rain & Spot Wintry Mix Tuesday Morning; Drying throughout day

Good morning, it’s the last day of 2019 and the decade! I’m Meteorologist Torry Gaucher, Michelle has the morning off. We are still in a Pinpoint Weather Alert for the threat of some icy roads across northwest Rhode Island.

The good news, we are going to quickly warm up and watch those showers move out of the region. Expect some clearing as we move into Tuesday afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-40s.

As we continue the countdown towards 2020 temperatures will slowly fall back into the 30s. We will remain dry as well – but – we have a slim outside chance of a late evening shower as a weak cold front will be pushing out behind our current system.

The first two days of 2020 look to be rather quiet and seasonable with temperatures in the low and mid-40s.

Looking ahead to the first weekend of the year we are tracking our next weather system. This one looks to bring another batch of rain with the potential for a wintry mix at the end. The timing looks to start during the daylight hours of Friday and end Saturday evening.

Have a great morning & a safe New Year’s Eve.

-Meteorologist Torry Gaucher

