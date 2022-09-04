WEATHER ALERT: Frequent showers, some heavy, are expected Monday into Tuesday, possibly leading to some street flooding. 1-3″ of rain is expected over the next two days.

We definitely need some rain. Unfortunately, a good portion of the next rain storm will occur on Labor Day, but that’s why we encouraged people to take advantage of Sunday’s nice weather.

Tonight, expect lots of clouds with mainly dry weather this evening; although a shower or two is certainly possible.

Shower chances increase toward dawn on Monday.

Showers will continue off and on through Labor Day, heavy at times. Some street flooding is possible, so please drive with extra caution. Remember, NEVER drive through a flooded roadway. Find another way to your destination.

Highs on Monday will cooler…in the 70s. It obviously won’t be a great beach or boating day.

Those showers will continue Monday night and into Tuesday morning, again, heavy at times.

Kids going back to school on Tuesday morning will likely need the rain gear as widespread showers could still be in the area. The rain will slowly wind down through the morning.

How much rain are we talking about? Well, don’t take the following numbers verbatim, but 1-3″ of rain is certainly possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo