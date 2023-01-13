Good morning. After a windy and rain morning commute, steady rain is winding down, with just a lingering lighter shower or two for the afternoon. Most areas picked up 1-2″ of rain, with parts of southeastern MA, like New Bedford, ending up with 2″+.

In addition, after seeing some isolated gusts top 40mph early this morning, winds are already diminishing to gusts between 20-25mph for the afternoon.

It’s also unseasonably warm, with temperatures hovering in the 50s throughout the day with continued cloudy skies.

The frontal system responsible for the stormy start to the day, will gradually push across New England, eventually bringing a cold front through RI and southeastern MA this evening. Behind the front, winds will shift to the north, drawing cooler air back into the area. By Saturday morning, temperatures will fall to 30-35 under mostly cloudy skies.

THIS WEEKEND: Cooler, Watching Off-Shore Storm for Sunday

Temperatures return to more seasonable highs for the MLK weekend. The frontal system impacting us today will stall off-shore, keeping extra clouds and blustery winds around.

In addition, we’re keeping a close eye on the forecast for Sunday as an off-shore storm travels along the stalled front. Depending on the track, eastern New England could get clipped with some snow on Sunday. Right now, any impacts look minor, but a small accumulation can’t be ruled out.