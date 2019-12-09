Weather Alert: Rain and Gusty Winds Today; Snow Possible Wednesday

It’s a mild start to the work week, but it sure is soggy. And, in typical New England fashion, we’ll go from temperatures in the 50s to near 60F today and tomorrow, only to see the risk of accumulating snow Wednesday morning.

As temperatures continue to climb into the 50s today, expect rounds of rain, drizzle and fog. Heavier showers, combined with melting snow will lead to localized street flooding at times.

We’re looking at widespread rainfall of 1-2″, with isolated higher totals. The rain and mild air will also eat away at the lingering snow pack. Even northern RI will likely be back to bare ground by Tuesday.

The winds are also picking up, with southerly gusts 30-40mph possible this afternoon and evening. They’re not strong enough to prompt a wind advisory, but they will make getting around in the rain more miserable.

A slow moving cold front will continue to press eastward overnight, keeping showers, fog and mild air in southern New England. Temperatures will hold steady, in the 50s, all throughout the night.

We’ll be on the warm side of the front again on Tuesday. It will almost feel spring-like. Temperatures will be around 60F despite lots of clouds and occasional showers. The rain will tend to fill back in by Tuesday evening and night as the cold front pushes off-shore.

At the same time, temperatures will start to drop. As the cold air moves in, lingering rain will mix with and change to snow late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

We’re could see some snow accumulations, especially away from the coast. Timing-wise, this could mean some slow and slick travel for the Wednesday AM commute with improving conditions in the afternoon and evening. Here’s an early call at what we’re looking at. Please check back for updates.