PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Strong winds and heavy rain arrives tonight. Southeast winds could gust to 55mph along the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Isolated power outages are possible. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ possible.

Today will be fairly quiet with sunshine giving way to clouds. It’ll be chilly this morning with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

All of today will be dry despite the clouds taking over by late in the day.

The rain will arrive around midnight.

…and fall heavily at times.

Winds will become strong with southeasterly winds gusting to 55mph near the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Most of the rain should end by 8 AM, but strong winds will continue.

Winds will remain strong through the morning and into the afternoon, but the wind advisory will expire at 10AM.

Sunshine will return Tuesday afternoon, but a stray shower is possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo