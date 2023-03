Expect dry and pleasant conditions today with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll have sunshine, but it will be fading away late day.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northwest Rhode Island, mainly for late Tuesday and Tuesday night when 3-6″ of snow is possible. It’ll be a heavy wet snow, which will cling to trees and power lines. With strong wind gusts, power outages are possible — again, mainly for northwest Rhode Island.