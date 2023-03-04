After 1-3″ of snow and sleet this morning, heavy rain arrived creating a messy mix on the roads. Please use extra caution while driving this morning. Even your front steps could be quite slick.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7PM for Western Kent, Providence and northern Bristol County in Massachusetts. Sloppy road conditions are expected especially this morning.

Before the rain, generally 1-3″ fell north and west of I-295 in RI and MA.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts as winds could gust to 50mph from the east and northeast. Stronger winds expected on the Cape.

We’ve already seen winds gusting to 40-50mph in our area.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect around the time of high tide this morning (6AM). Minor coastal flooding is possible between 5 and 8AM this morning in and around the western half of Narragansett Bay.

Today, expect mainly rain everywhere this morning (except a lingering mix along the northern RI border). The steady precipitation will be winding down by late morning.

Lingering rain showers will switch back to snow showers this afternoon. Highs today in the upper 30s. Any additional snow accumulation is not expected today.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Tonight, after an early evening snow shower, skies will partially clear.

Sunday will feature partly sunny skies and dry conditions.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Afternoon highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 40s. The winds will pick up a bit in the afternoon from the northwest 10-15mph.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo