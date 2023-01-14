A strong area of low pressure will be passing well offshore through the holiday weekend. It’ll be far enough away that we’ll be spared significant amounts of precipitation, but close enough that we’ll get occasional snow and rain showers and strong wind gusts.

Tonight, expect lots of clouds with some drizzle and snow flakes (snizzle), at times. Temperatures will be hovering around the freezing mark through the night, so some icy spots are possible, but not widespread.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Light snow showers and flurries are possible through Sunday morning….

…occasionally mixing with some rain showers Sunday afternoon.

It’ll be windy, too, with northeast and northerly wind gusts to 30-40mph…not strong enough to cause wind damage, but wind chills in the 20s are likely.

Any mix of rain/snow will turn back to occasional snow showers Sunday evening and night.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

…and continue into Monday morning. Notice that the best chance for snow is over Southeastern Massachusetts.

It’s between Fall River and New Bedford where we could see 1 to 3″ of snow accumulation… mainly from Sunday night’s snow.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo