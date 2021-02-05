Severe Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for Most of Area Sunday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is now in effect for Sunday for most of the area. Read below for details.

A WINTER STORM WARNING (areas in purple) is now in effect for most of our area on Sunday. A WINTER STORM WATCH (areas in blue) continues for northwest Rhode Island on Sunday.

Why this change to the watches and warnings? Confidence is growing that most of the area will receive a plowable snow. However, there is still uncertainty about how far inland these heavier accumulations can make it. That’s why the watch remains for northwest Rhode Island. If the storm track shifts a little bit more north, northwest Rhode Island may also be upgraded to a warning.

TODAY

Today looks like the better of the two weekend days with sunshine; although it will be gusty with westerly winds gusting to 30mph. Highs in the low 40s.

A quick-moving storm arrives for Sunday with snow developing in the morning and continuing into the afternoon. Some accumulations are likely, so stay tuned! Note, some mixing is possible near the south coast.

SUNDAY FORECST 9AM: Snow starting between 8am-10am. If you are in Westerly or southwest Rhode Island, the snow may start around 6AM or 7AM.

SUNDAY FORECAST 2PM Steadier heavier snow from late morning thru the afternoon. Some rain/sleet mixing across SE coastal Mass and Capoe

SUNDAY FORECAST 5PM: Steady snow continues late day. Some rain on Cape and islands

SUNDAY FORECSAST 10PM :Bulk of the precipitation should be gone by this tine

Below is our estimate of what we are expecting. A general 5-9 inch statewide snowfall. Of course, as with any storm, the accumulations are very track-dependent, so we encourage you to check back to further forecasts. Ahead of the storm, be sure to stay safe by checking out some of our Winter Weather tips. And of course download the Pinpoint Weather 12 app to track the storm in real-time.

HOW MUCH SNOW BY SUNDAY EVENING: This is the trickiest part of the forecast and we urge you to check back for updates this weekend. These numbers may need to get adjusted a bit either up or down. For now….. this is what are expecting.

As more info comes into the Pinpoint Weather 12 Forecast Center, we’ll be able to fine tune the accumulations and timing. Here is a recap of the timing: