Good morning. Early morning rain and snow showers are tapering off, with dry skies and developing sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the low 40s, quickly melting away any dusting of snow that accumulated this morning. Winds will be light from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Skies will be dry and clear for the evening commute and that will continue overnight. Lows dip to the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be dry from start to finish with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s again.