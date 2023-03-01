Good morning. After an icy start to the day, temperatures have warmed above freezing and travel conditions have improved. It’s the first day of March and that means it’s the first day of Meteorological Spring.

After a mostly sunny start to the day , look for increasing afternoon clouds with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. That’s near normal for March 1 and will allow for a lot of melting.

Clouds continue to thicken this evening, with a passing sprinkle or flurry possible. Otherwise, the early part of the night stays mainly dry.



Later in the night a weak disturbance moving over New England will bring scattered rain showers. Temperatures will be rising into the mid/upper 30s as the rain showers move in.

Rain showers linger into Thursday morning with drier skies and eventual clearing Thursday afternoon. It will be the mildest day of the week with highs near 50.

