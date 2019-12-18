Weather Alert: Icy Spots this Morning, Snow Squall Late Day

1  of  2
Good morning! Many of us a waking up to a fresh coating of snow from overnight snow showers. It’s also icy as temperatures have dropped below freezing. Use caution while traveling early this morning.

Overall, the day ahead is much improved from yesterday. Plan on partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. A heads up, though, for the evening commute– a few snow showers or a brief, but heavy snow squall is possible between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. as an Arctic cold front passes through our area.

A snow squall is similar to a summer thunderstorm. It’s hit-or-miss and brief, but it can be intense. For those who see one, expect briefly reduced visibility and a quick coating to 1/2″ of snow.

Unfortunately, here in southeastern New England, the timing isn’t great, as those squalls could coincide with the evening commute.

Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will tumble and winds will pick up, gusting to 30mph. On the Cape and Islands, some gusts to 40-45mph are possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect there.

Some icy spots are possible as any damp surfaces refreeze. By dawn tomorrow morning, we’ll be experiencing our coldest air of the season so far. Lows will be 8 to 15 degrees by dawn with wind chills 0 to -10.

Thursday will be a frigid day, with plenty of sun but highs only in the 20s. Add in a brisk wind and wind chills will stay in the single digits most of the day.

