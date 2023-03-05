Weather Alert: Icy spots are possible on area roads early this morning. Even your front steps could be icy. Please use extra caution.

WEATHER ALERT: Watch for icy spots on area roads. A very thin layer of ice could be on untreated surfaces including your front steps. pic.twitter.com/GKQXyx3PH8 — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) March 5, 2023 Today, we’re expecting dry weather with partly sunny skies, then some clearing late afternoon.

Highs today will be a little milder, but the winds will be picking up a bit during the afternoon…northwest winds 10-15mph.

Tonight, gusty winds will keep the temperatures up a bit. Lows will be around the freezing mark with mainly clear skies.

Monday will start out with plenty of sunshine, but some late day clouds are possible. We’ll stay dry during the day.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with occasional wind gusts of 25-30mph, especially over eastern Massachusetts.

We are monitoring a weak area of low pressure which will enter the Ohio River Valley on Monday. That system will not only give us some clouds, but also the possibility of some rain/snow showers late Monday night and Tuesday morning. That precipitation could also miss us completely to the south.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo