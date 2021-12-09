Weather Now: Dry and Chilly Today; Showers for Part of the Weekend

Good morning. We awoke to the season’s first light snow, with a festive coating to 1″ for most of the region.

After an icy start at dawn, the sunshine and rising temperatures have led to improving travel conditions. The rest of the day looks cool and dry with with increasing clouds this afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 40 with northwest winds 5-15 mph.

Hour by Hour: A look ahead at the next 24 hours »

It’s going to be a chilly evening and night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

We end the week with a warmer-than-normal day on Friday. Highs push to near 50 but it comes with mostly cloudy skies and a brief sprinkle or flurry.

THIS WEEKEND: Mild and Windy with Showers on Saturday; Brisk and Dry Sunday

A strong frontal system will impact our weather on Saturday with unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and a few passing showers during the day. Highs climb to the low 60s! That’s more than 20 degrees warmer than today.

By Saturday evening, more widespread rain with embedded downpours and an isolated thunderstorm is likely, along with the risk of some strong or damaging wind gusts along and behind a cold front.

Following the front we’ll see a cooler, dry and blustery day on Sunday.