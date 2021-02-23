Weather Now: Partly Sunny, Brief Sprinkle/Flurry Late Day

Good morning. After an icy start to the day, road conditions are improving with the help of partial sunshine and rising temperatures.

While we begin our day with a mix of sun and clouds, plan on increasing clouds as a weak disturbance approaches from the west this afternoon. Temperatures reach the low to mid 40s with a breezy southwest winds. That’s a seasonable day for late February.

While most of the day is dry, a quick sprinkle or flurry is possible late afternoon through the early evening. Any activity will be light and spotty.

Skies gradually clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday will be the mildest day of the work week, with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll see partly sunny skies during the day, but another quick rain shower is possible in the evening and night. The good news is that we have no major winter storms this week.