Weather Now: Cold and Windy Today

Good morning. We’re back to dry and mostly sunny weather today. However, it will be cold and windy. Temperatures stay between 25-30 degrees from this morning into this afternoon.

Add in a busy northwest wind and feel like temperatures will be in the ‘teens throughout the day. Northwest winds will be sustained around 15-20 mph this morning with gusts as high as 30-40 mph at times

Those winds will keep wind chills around 15-20 this afternoon.

Winds will finally be diminishing this evening and tonight with a cold and dry night ahead. Lows fall to the mid to upper ‘teens under partly cloudy skies.

After a chilly start on Wednesday, milder temperatures return by afternoon with highs in the 40s. Winds will be gusty and there will be intervals of clouds and sun.

A cold front pushes through Wednesday night. Behind the front, a period of light rain changing to light snow is possible. A significant storm isn’t expected, but there could be several hours of snow on Thursday morning that could lead to some slick travel and small accumulations (a coating to an inch or 2″) during the morning commute.

Drier skies return for the afternoon.