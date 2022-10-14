Good morning. Skies are drying out and winds are diminishing with skies turning partly sunny. Some strong southeast winds gusts continue for the Cape and Islands through mid-day.
Rainfall amounts from yesterday through this morning have ranged from 1″ to 3″.
It will be mild and dry this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs range from the upper 60s to low 70s
Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
Skies remain dry and partly cloudy this evening before clearing overnight. It will be mild through the evening, but as the night goes on, lows are expected to be noticeably cooler, dropping to 45-50 by dawn.
THIS WEEKEND: Mild and Dry
A nice weekend is on the way with cool nights and mild days. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with mainly sunny skies.
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App