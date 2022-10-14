Good morning. Skies are drying out and winds are diminishing with skies turning partly sunny. Some strong southeast winds gusts continue for the Cape and Islands through mid-day.

Rainfall amounts from yesterday through this morning have ranged from 1″ to 3″.

Winds are diminishing from west to east behind a cold front.

It will be mild and dry this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs range from the upper 60s to low 70s

Skies remain dry and partly cloudy this evening before clearing overnight. It will be mild through the evening, but as the night goes on, lows are expected to be noticeably cooler, dropping to 45-50 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Mild and Dry

A nice weekend is on the way with cool nights and mild days. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with mainly sunny skies.