WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN FOR SUNDAY FOR INLAND LOCATIONS, ESPECIALLY NORTH OF PROVIDENCE — PROVIDENCE AND KENT COUNTIES IN RHODE ISLAND AND NORTHERN BRISTOL COUNTY IN MASSACHUSETTS. HEAT INDICES (FEELS LIKE TEMPS) IN THOSE AREAS WILL BE BETWEEN 95 AND 100 SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

Hope you’re staying cool! While the high temperatures don’t reflect a very hot day in Southern New England today, the humidity in place made it feel more like 85-95 away from the south coast.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today.



Full forecast here: https://t.co/xzbjPKhSEY pic.twitter.com/vph7P9mg96 — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) May 21, 2022

We’re looking at another very warm and humid day on Sunday. Feels like temps could top out above 95 in spots, again, in Rhode Island Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Providence and Kent Counties in Rhode Island and Northern Bristol County in Massachusetts.

Tonight, expect a warm and humid night with hazy skies. Temps will fall into the 60s with some patchy fog near the south coast.

After some patchy fog burns off, there will be plenty of sunshine through the day. In fact, temperatures will warm much quicker on Sunday than on Saturday because of the additional sunshine.

The beach will be the place to be, again. Inland heat indices will rise to between 95 and 100, but at the beach, it’ll feel more like 80.

In terms of showers and t’storms, some isolated storms are possible during the afternoon, but most spots will be dry.

A slightly better chance of storms arrives in the evening (after 7PM). These storms could be stronger, so we’ll be watching for that potential through the day.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo