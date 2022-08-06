Hello everyone!

It was a hot weekend across southern New England. Temperatures reached 95 degrees at T.F. Green in Warwick on Sunday.

Highs elsewhere topped out in the low 90s away from the coast, with low to mid-80s for the beaches.

We’re looking a muggy and humid night, however we should be rain-free. Lows will drop into the mid-70s.

The heat continues into Monday as our heat index will make it feel like more like 100° to 102° during the afternoon on Monday. Heat Advisory continues through Monday at 8pm.

Look for a very warm start to our Monday with temperatures climbing into the 80s through the morning.

In addition to the heat, we could see an isolated shower or storm for the afternoon, especially across northern Rhode Island.

Any shower or storm will be hit or miss, so not every location will see one.

We will continue to see our heat index top out above 95° through to the start of the new week.

The heat isn’t going away (yet), but notice by mid to late week, we see some much needed relief.

Rain chances increase for mid-week as both beneficial showers and storms will help our drought but will also help break this hot stretch.