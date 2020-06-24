Weather Now: Dry Skies, Less Humid Thursday

We have a nice summer day for Thursday!

It won’t be as humid today but it will be warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s inland.

It will be a little cooler along the south coast and at the beach with highs in the upper 70s. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents at some of the south coast beaches; please check with the lifeguards before heading into the water.

BEACHES THURSDAY

WHERE IS THE RAIN?

While there will be a chance of showers or a thunderstorm overnight into Friday, they will likely be spotty and not all locations will get showers. We could actually use the rain…here is why:

There will be another chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday. However, it’s not a sure bet that everyone will get rain.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK