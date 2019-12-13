Weather Alert: Flood Watch Issued, Heavy Rain on the Way Tonight/Saturday.

We’re back in a “Weather Alert” this morning. This time for heavy rain. New this morning, a FLOOD WATCH has been issued. A “Watch means there is the potential for flooding”. After lighter showers this afternoon and evening, eavy rain moves in tonight and lasts through Saturday. Localized street, poor drainage flooding is likely, with the potential for some river/stream flooding.

There’s also a HIGH WIND ADVISORY for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for Saturday (8AM to 4PM). South gusts up to 50mph could lead to some wind damage to trees, power lines. Winds won’t be as strong in RI, with gusts to 35mph expected.

TODAY

Let’s talk about today… after a cold and dry start this morning, expect increasing clouds with temperatures warming up into the upper 30s and low 40s. Light showers start in the afternoon with areas of fog and drizzle by evening. Winds will be from the south-southeast winds at 5-10mph

Rain turns steadier and heavier this evening and tonight as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. Downpours are possible, especially afternoon midnight. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s. Watch for localized street and poor drainage flooding possible in heavier rain.

SATURDAY

Grab your galoshes and gear up for a soaking rainfall throughout the day on Saturday. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and an embedded thunderstorm will make for a stormy day. The rain will be steadiest and heaviest before 3 PM with lingering showers into the evening and night. It will be quite mild, with temperatures 55-60. Winds from the southeast will gust to 35 mph.

As the storm lifts into northern New England, plan on lingering showers into the night. By the time it’s out of here, this storm system is expected to bring 1″ to 3″ of rain.

The combination of the heavy rain and melting snow will make us prone to localized street and poor drainage flooding. We’ll also have to watch for some minor river and stream flooding, especially where rain totals near 3″. We’ll be carefully monitoring this threat.

SUNDAY

The weather is looking much nicer on Sunday for running errands and putting up holiday decorations. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun, cooler temperatures and west wind gusts 30-40mph.

