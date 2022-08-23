Although not as widespread as yesterday’s rain, we’ll be seeing more showers and t’storms today.

On Monday, some areas got more than 2″ of rain, including Woonsocket and Spring Lake in Burrillville.

The morning will be mainly dry with partly sunny skies returning. Scattered showers and t’storms are expected after 2PM, mainly inland.

Highs today will be warmer…in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’ll still be humid, too. Headed to the beach? There could be an isolated shower or two, but the best chance for thunder will be inland.

We’ll dry out tonight with clearing skies after midnight.

We’re back to summer-time warmth on Wednesday, along with drier weather.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo