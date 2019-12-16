Weather Alert: Dry Today, Messy Mix Late Tonight and Tuesday

Our weather is quiet now, but we’re looking at a wintry mess to arrive tonight. The biggest impact will likely be on the Tuesday morning commute.

New this morning, the National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Weather Advisory for most of our area. It starts after midnight tonight and goes through 1PM Tuesday as the icy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will likely lead to significant impacts to travel.

We’ll talk more about that system in just a moment, but it’s important to note that today will be dry for both commutes. Any errands or travel you have in southern New England today looks fine. It will be cool and dry with increasing clouds.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY: Snow, Ice and Rain Possible

Our next system moves in tonight. Latest data shows snow and sleet developing after midnight and lasting through Tuesday evening.

Most of the area will wake up to a snow with sleet and freezing rain mixing in on Tuesday morning. This has the potential to cause significant travel issues for the AM commute, especially away from the coast.

At this point, this does not look like a significant snow-storm, but a few slushy inches of snow and sleet are possible. In addition to the snow, a coating of ice is also possible.

By noon, most spots should be seeing plain rain, but some sleet and/or freezing rain will still be possible north and west of Providence. Rain will continue through the afternoon and evening.

As the storm center pulls away, the rain may briefly change back to light snow before ending Tuesday night.

-Meteorologists Michelle Muscatello and T.J. Del Santo





