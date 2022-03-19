Happy St. Joseph’s Day!

We’re looking at dense fog this morning and scattered showers and some thunder through the day.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our area until noon. Please drive extra carefully.

It’ll be much cooler today with those scattered showers…highs 55-60.

Best chance for any t'storms during the day today will be late morning into the early afternoon.

Best chance for any t’storms during the day today will be late morning into the early afternoon. T’storms today could bring small hail and gusty winds.

Scattered showers will continue this afternoon into the evening, but it won’t be raining all the time.

Another round of thunderstorms possible during the evening, but less of a chance of hail with those storms. Not everyone will hear thunder.

Spring arrives on Sunday! The vernal equinox is at 11:33 AM EDT. It’ll be fairly spring-like with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday looks dry.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo