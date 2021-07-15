Weather Now: Very Warm & Humid This Afternoon, Sunshine

The summer feel is back for Thursday afternoon. Lots of hazy sunshine with very warm temperatures. Coastal areas are in the low 80s while interior sections are in the mid-80s. Dew points are on the tropical side mainly in the upper 60s and low 70s. Combine the dew points and the warm temperatures and it feels more like the upper 80s and low 90s. Overall, a great day for the beach and to be out on the water.

Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Skies will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, however no rain is expected.

For tonight; partly cloudy skies continue with warm and humid conditions. Temperatures in the upper 70s will fall back into the upper 60s by daybreak.

Most of the day will be dry, but a brief and isolated shower is possible…mainly over Southeast Massachusetts.

Hotter weather is expected for Friday! Highs will be around 90 inland. We’ll be tracking late day showers and storms. As of now, the timing looks to be any time after 6PM for the chance of some rain and thunder.

-Meteorologist Steven Matregrano