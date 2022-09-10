The weather will be nice for the rest of the weekend with good beach weather, but there is a high surf advisory in effect into Sunday evening. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl will continue to crash on our shoreline through Sunday.

STAY OFF jetties and rocks at the shore! Also, there will continue to be a high risk of rip currents through Sunday with the high surf. Please remember, most beaches do not have lifeguards this time of year, which makes these conditions even more dangerous.

Weather-wise, tonight will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling back through the 70s and 60s.

We’ll wake up Sunday morning with extra clouds in our skies, but we’ll be dry.

Outside of a stray afternoon shower, all of the daylight hours on Sunday will be dry.

Some scattered showers are possible after sunset (7:02PM).

Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo