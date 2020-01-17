Weather Alert: Cold Winds Today, Snow/Mix Late Saturday

A “WINTER STORM WATCH” has been issued for northwest RI (Burrillville, Cumberland, Woonsocket, Foster, Glocester) from 5PM Saturday through 7AM Sunday. Snowfall accumulations of 4″, with isolated higher amounts possible.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Wind chills 0-10. It’ll be quite cold and blustery throughout the day with highs only 25-30. Winds gusts to 30 mph at times

TONIGHT: A frigid and dry night. Clear skies with late night lows 5-10.

SATURDAY: Very cold at dawn. Hazy morning sun giving way to increasing clouds. Snow developing by late afternoon/evening (4-6PM). A change to sleet and rain expected at night near the coast. Highs mid 30s. Potential accumulations:

Accumulations Before any Sleet/Rain:

1-2″ at the coast

2-4″ for most inland areas

Isolated higher totals in northwest RI. See accumulation map below for more details.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow, sleet rain mix likely…ending around midnight Temperatures in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very windy and cool……Highs near 40 but turning colder late day