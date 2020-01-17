Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Alert: Cold Winds Today, Snow/Mix Late Saturday

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A “WINTER STORM WATCH” has been issued for northwest RI (Burrillville, Cumberland, Woonsocket, Foster, Glocester) from 5PM Saturday through 7AM Sunday. Snowfall accumulations of 4″, with isolated higher amounts possible.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Wind chills 0-10. It’ll be quite cold and blustery throughout the day with highs only 25-30. Winds gusts to 30 mph at times

TONIGHT: A frigid and dry night. Clear skies with late night lows 5-10.

SATURDAY: Very cold at dawn. Hazy morning sun giving way to increasing clouds. Snow developing by late afternoon/evening (4-6PM). A change to sleet and rain expected at night near the coast. Highs mid 30s. Potential accumulations:

Accumulations Before any Sleet/Rain:

  • 1-2″ at the coast
  • 2-4″ for most inland areas
  • Isolated higher totals in northwest RI. See accumulation map below for more details.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow, sleet rain mix likely…ending around midnight Temperatures in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very windy and cool……Highs near 40 but turning colder late day

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com