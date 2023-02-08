Good morning. After a slick start to the morning commute, it’s turning into a mild, breezy and pleasant day. Temperatures are running nearly 10 degrees above normal and with dry and mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 40s to 50 with northwest winds 10-15mph with gusts to 25 mph.

It remains dry tonight with slightly cooler temperatures. After a clear start, skies turning partly cloudy by dawn with lows in the upper 20s.

Clouds thicken on Thursday as a frontal system makes it’s way into the northeast. By late afternoon and evening some scattered light rain showers are possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s during the afternoon and then continue to rise overnight. By dawn on Friday, temperatures will already be near 50.