Good morning. It’s been another morning of heavy rain, embedded thunderstorms and even some strong wind gusts (40-45mph). The bulk of the stormy weather has moved out of RI and will eventually clear southeastern MA between 10-11AM. Most areas picked up another 1/2″ to 1″ of rain this morning.

It becomes mostly dry and partly sunny in the afternoon with breezy southwest winds turning west-northwest in the afternoon and evening, with gusts 20-30 mph.

An additional isolated, quick shower or thunderstorm is possible later in the day, but most of the afternoon will be dry . It will stay very muggy with highs upper 70s to 80 inland and in the low to mid 70s at the shore.

ON THE BAY: Drying out and turning partly sunny, with a slight chance of an additional shower or thunderstorm. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect with the potential for south gusts to 30 kts.

Quiet and mostly clear conditions are expected this evening and tonight with gradually diminishing winds and falling humidity. Lows will be more comfortable for sleeping with temperatures cooling to the mid to upper 50s by dawn.

We end the work week with a beautiful day on Friday! Expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs near 80.