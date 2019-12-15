Weather Now: Windy Sunday Expected

The rain will wind down and Sunday will be a much drier day, but windy.

In addition to the rain ending, the fog should be lifting as winds shift into the west, bringing in drier air. Temperatures overnight will be falling into the low 40s, so far above freezing.

River Flood Warnings will continue through Sunday as the Pawcatuck and Wood Rivers will be in their minor flood stages. We’re also watching the Pawtuxet and Taunton Rivers closely.

Since Friday, between 1 and 2″ of rain fell, with some higher amounts in places.

We’re looking at a dry Sunday, however with a blend of sunshine and clouds.

Despite the dry weather, it will be windy! Westerly winds will be gusting between 30 and 40mph at times.

Expect sunshine through the morning and afternoon…

….and clear skies into the evening.

Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

