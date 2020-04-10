Weather Now: Windy, Cool, PM Shower

Live Now
TODAY: Cool and windy. It will start off sunny and dry. But clouds will increase through the morning and afternoon with a few scattered and brief showers popping up in the afternoon and early evening. A slight chance for a rumble of thunder, too. Highs 45-50. Northwest winds 15-25 mph, with gusts to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Any evening showers come to an end with clearing skies. Blustery and cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s by dawn

THIS WEEKEND: Dry, Turning Milder

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry and breezy with highs 50-55. West gusts 20-30 mph

SAT. NIGHT: Clear skies, dry and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s by sunrise Sunday

SUNDAY (Easter Sunday): Sunrise at 6:09AM. The weather looks good! Mainly sunny, dry and a bit milder with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. A chance of showers late at night

