Weather Now: Warmer Weather Ahead

For March, today’s weather was pretty nice! Lots of sunshine with light winds. Yes, it was cold, but if you spent any time outdoors, the strong March sun felt good. We’ve got a warm up ahead, and it starts (a little bit) on Monday.

Tonight, the quiet weather will continue. Expect temperatures fall through the 30s and into the low to mid 20s late in the night.

The mainly clear skies will stick around through the night and into Monday morning.

We’ll keep the sunshine through the afternoon on Monday with slightly warmer temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s…just a little bit below average. Milder temperatures are ahead through the week, however. In fact, a couple of days may make a run at 60!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo