Weather Now: Warmer Weather Ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For March, today’s weather was pretty nice! Lots of sunshine with light winds. Yes, it was cold, but if you spent any time outdoors, the strong March sun felt good. We’ve got a warm up ahead, and it starts (a little bit) on Monday.

Tonight, the quiet weather will continue. Expect temperatures fall through the 30s and into the low to mid 20s late in the night.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

The mainly clear skies will stick around through the night and into Monday morning.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

We’ll keep the sunshine through the afternoon on Monday with slightly warmer temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s…just a little bit below average. Milder temperatures are ahead through the week, however. In fact, a couple of days may make a run at 60!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams