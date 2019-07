It was a warm, sunny and humid day today, but we are looking at some changes for Sunday as the humidity will be dropping.

Temperatures tonight will be falling back through the 80s and 70s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

We’ll have full sunshine on Sunday with dropping humidity through the day as our winds turn more west and northwest.

It’ll still be warm, however, with highs in the mid to upper 80s…even at the coast!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo