Weather Now: Nice Beach Weather Today; Warm and Dry for Fireworks Tonight

It stays storm free through Friday with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. In the meantime, it will be a warm 4th of July!

Highs should approach the mid 80s to around 90 inland. There is the slight chance of a quick sprinkle courtesy of a “sea breeze front.” But most of us will stay rain-free.

At the coast, it will be a little cooler with highs in the low 80s. A sea breeze will develop cooling coastal communities off. Overall, it will be a nice day to head down to the beach. Friday will be a good beach day too, although it will be a little cooler with some potential morning fog.

Heading to fireworks tonight? Looks great….70s with a mainly clear skies.

So we know the expression “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” So what does the humidity forecast look like? It will be humid today and tomorrow, but the excessive humidity arrive on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Sunday morning may start off a little humid, but humidity should drop to comfortable levels by Sunday afternoon.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday; primarily late in the afternoon into the evening. While I don’t see a washout, there may be a few interruptions to your BBQs and outdoor events. With ample amounts of moisture, some heavy downpours are possible.

-Meteorologists T.J. Del Santo and Pete Mangione