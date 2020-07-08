Weather Now: Warm and Humid Through Thursday

We’re going to have warm and humid conditions through the, well, for the foreseeable future.

There is the slight chance of a shower or brief t’storm this evening; otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Expect Thursday to start with lots of clouds and some fog….

…with partial sunshine returning. There could be a spot shower or t’storm Thursday afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s inland, around 80 at the coast with high humidity.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo