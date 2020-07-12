Weather Alert: Rip Current Risk Continues; Staying Warm and Humid into the Evening

It certainly was a good beach day with the warm and humid conditions. While there were good waves for surfing, the big waves continue to give us an elevated risk for rip currents. At 5pm, wave heights just offshore were between 5 and 6feet.

A moderate risk of rip currents will continue into the evening, and an elevated risk of rip currents will be around on Monday, too.

FORECAST

Tonight will be warm and muggy….lows in the low 70s. Skies will be mainly clear but some extra clouds are possible, especially toward dawn as some showers approach.

Monday may start with some clouds and a few rain showers, nothing heavy.

Once the sun pops out and starts heating things back up, we run the risk of some strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The risk for severe storms will continue into the early evening. Any storms could contain strong wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain.

It wont’ be quite as warm on Monday, as highs will be in the mid 80s…but it will still be humid.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo