Weather Now: Warm and Humid Again; T’storm Possible

Another warm and humid day today with highs in the upper 80s inland, low 80s at the coast. There is the possibility of a shower or t’storm inland this afternoon, but not as widespread as Saturday.

Our skies should remain dry through noon today…

Our storm chances rise after 3pm today, but as mentioned, the thunderstorms shouldn’t be nearly as widespread as they were on Saturday. The best chance will be inland, north of Providence. According to the model depiction below, we may actually stay dry with the concentration of storms out of our area, but one or two showers/t’storms may sneak into northern Rhode Island.

Any storms could linger into the early evening.

After the storms diminish, skies will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing within the warm and muggy conditions.

Monday may feature more in the way of clouds with the chance of a t’storm or two.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo