The summer can be a wonderful time of year across southern New England. From beaches and boating, to pools and hiking. These are just some of the ways to spend the summer outdoors. It's simple to forget just how strong the sun really is.

Above is an explanation of the UV Index. Typically during the summer months, our range is between 8 to 10 and in some cases higher. The key to protecting yourself against the suns harmful rays is to continue to apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and wear protective clothing if spending prolonged periods of time outside. Note: The burn time for ranges 8-11+ can be as little as 15 to 20 minutes.