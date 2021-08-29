Weather Now: Very Humid Monday with a Shower/T’storm; Tracking Ida

Lots of clouds around today, but we will see some clearing tonight (of course). Expect a blend of clouds and stars overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s with increasing humidity.

Hour by Hour: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

There could be some areas of fog developing overnight into Monday morning. We’ll all see the chance for a few isolated showers and t’storms Monday morning….certainly not too widespread, but any showers could contain heavy rain with so much moisture in the air.

Later in the day and during the evening (after 5pm), we’ll have the chance for some isolated showers and t’storms again. Not everyone gets one, but the possibility will be there as a cold front approaches.

Highs Monday will top out in the low to mid 80s with the very humid conditions.

HURRICANE IDA

Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier today in southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 storm with wind of 150mph! A catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rains impacted Louisiana and Mississippi with possible tornadoes as far away as Alabama.

Ida will continue to move northward up the Mississippi River Valley through Monday, bringing very heavy rain. Some areas could see 8-15″!

What is left of Ida will turn northeastward and move across Southern New England on Thursday, bringing a period of heavy rain to us….stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo