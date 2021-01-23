Weather Now: Very Cold Tonight with Wind Chills Down to Zero Late

We’ve got a pretty cold night ahead of us! Temperatures will be dipping down into the low to mid teens and wind chills will go much lower.

Overnight, expect mainly clear skies with a gusty northwest wind.

With that very cold start to the day Sunday, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, but still that gusty wind.

In fact, wind chills in the morning Sunday will be down to near zero.

TUESDAY: Watching the development and track of a potential off-shore disturbance. If it tracks close enough to southern New England, light snow would be possible. Right now, the impact looks minimal. Stay tuned. Still cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Winds will be gusting between 30 and 40mph at times through the day Sunday — probably not strong enough to cause many power outages, but certainly cold enough to make it feel mighty cold.

Expect a blend of clouds and sunshine through the day with winds beginning to ease late afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo