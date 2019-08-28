WEATHER NOW: Tropical Downpours, T’Storms on the Way

Live Now
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued, Downpours and T’Storms This Afternoon Through Tonight
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 1pm until late tonight. Bands of showers with torrential rain will move in from south to north this afternoon and continue through tonight. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ possible with isolated higher amounts. Heavy rain will lead to localized flooding of roads and poor drainage areas.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, humid. Showers likely, mostly during the afternoon with embedded torrential downpours and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Downpours and thunder… lows in the 60s. Expect street and poor drainage flooding in localized heavy rain.

