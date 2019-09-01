Weather Now: Tracking Dorian and Some Showers for Labor Day

Day 2 of this Labor Day Weekend was pretty good and the evening will be quiet, too. We’ll get to extremely dangerous Category 5 Hurricane Dorian in a bit and talk about local impacts as well.

This evening, expect a blend of clouds and stars with temperatures falling back through the 70s and 60s.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s once again.

Labor Day starts out quiet with some sunshine, but notice the rain showers to our west…

Those showers will get a little closer during the afternoon. We’re not expecting a wash out Monday afternoon, but please know that there will be some showers in the neighborhood.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the mid 70s with lots of clouds around.

During the evening, some showers and perhaps some t’storms are possible.

DORIAN

Dorian intensified into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane today with winds up to 185mph!!! Dorian moved into the northern Bahamas at a slow speed of 7mph.

We still anticipate Dorian to make a right hand turn up the Florida coastline, but it is certainly possible that Florida could see Dorian make landfall. Either way, heavy rain, damaging winds and big waves are all expected along the Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coasts during the next several days.

After the Carolinas, Dorian is still expected to pass to our south on Friday. Recent computer model information indicates that Dorian could come close enough to bring us some rain and gusty winds in addition to heavy surf and dangerous rip currents.

Here is a computer model projection (the European model) of Dorian on Friday evening. Notice the circulation is to our south, be we are now in the rain shield.

Don’t let this be the last you read on Dorian. The forecast track will likely shift a bit and small shifts in the track can mean big impacts. Please check back!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo