Weather Now: Tornado on the Cape Earlier Today; Drier Weather for Us.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Outside of a lingering shower, our weather will be drier for the rest of the afternoon.

More showers are possible after dark tonight, but should end before dawn.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with drier weather outside of a spot shower.

A tornado was observed on the ground on the Cape around noon today.

The tornado was observed in Yarmouth, near West Dennis. Winds were measured by observers as strong as 90mph! The National Weather Service is headed out to investigate the damage.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Now & Detailed 7 Day

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Now

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams