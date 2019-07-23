Weather Now: Tornado on the Cape Earlier Today; Drier Weather for Us.

Outside of a lingering shower, our weather will be drier for the rest of the afternoon.

More showers are possible after dark tonight, but should end before dawn.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with drier weather outside of a spot shower.

A tornado was observed on the ground on the Cape around noon today.

The tornado was observed in Yarmouth, near West Dennis. Winds were measured by observers as strong as 90mph! The National Weather Service is headed out to investigate the damage.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo